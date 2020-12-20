Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester City
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a commanding 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Spurs lost for the first time since the opening weekend of the Premier League season at Anfield on Wednesday night following a 2-1 defeat by defending champions Liverpool FC. Son Heung-min cancelled […]
Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a commanding 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Spurs lost for the first time since the opening weekend of the Premier League season at Anfield on Wednesday night following a 2-1 defeat by defending champions Liverpool FC. Son Heung-min cancelled […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources