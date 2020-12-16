Global  
 

Sebastien Haller scores outrageous bicycle kick to equalise for West Ham against Crystal Palace

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020
West Ham pulled level against Crystal Palace in the most stunning fashion in their Premier League clash on Wednesday night. The Eagles were leading at West Ham’s London Stadium home through Christian Benteke’s first-half opener – but Sebastien Haller wasn’t having any of it. The Ivorian forward has a penchant for the spectacular, and he […]
 West Ham manager David Moyes hopes striker Sebastien Haller can start 'scoring tap-ins as well' after his spectacular overhead kick equaliser in their 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace.

