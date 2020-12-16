Sebastien Haller scores outrageous bicycle kick to equalise for West Ham against Crystal Palace
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
West Ham pulled level against Crystal Palace in the most stunning fashion in their Premier League clash on Wednesday night. The Eagles were leading at West Ham’s London Stadium home through Christian Benteke’s first-half opener – but Sebastien Haller wasn’t having any of it. The Ivorian forward has a penchant for the spectacular, and he […]
