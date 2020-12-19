Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Parker is a ‘future England manager’ and has an ‘aura’ around him, according to former Fulham teammate and talkSPORT host Jamie O’Hara

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Scott Parker has been backed to become England manager in the future by his former teammate and talkSPORT host Jamie O’Hara. Parker became permanent Fulham boss in February 2019 but could not stave off relegation from the Premier League. He guided the west Londoners straight back to the top-flight, through, but finds his team in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Former England rugby doctor admits 'mistakes'

Former England rugby doctor admits 'mistakes' 01:16

 England Rugby's former team doctor admits he "made mistakes" in missing concussions and says the sport must now make significant changes to protect players. Dr Phil Batty, who looked after the England squad between 2012 and 2014, says he sent players back out to play who later turned out to be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parker: Amazed penalty was not given [Video]

Parker: Amazed penalty was not given

Fulham manager Scott Parker says his side were top draw in the first half and believes they should have had a penalty after a Fabinho challenge in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:00Published
Parker: Fulham working on penalties [Video]

Parker: Fulham working on penalties

Scott Parker reveals Fulham have been working on their penalties but puts no blame on Ivan Cavaleiro after his miss from the spot against Everton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published
Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham [Video]

Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham

Fulham boss Scott Parker admits the reintroduction of five subs in the Premier League wouldn't favour his side, but if it is proven to be better for player welfare then he would understand the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published