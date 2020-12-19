Scott Parker is a ‘future England manager’ and has an ‘aura’ around him, according to former Fulham teammate and talkSPORT host Jamie O’Hara Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Scott Parker has been backed to become England manager in the future by his former teammate and talkSPORT host Jamie O’Hara. Parker became permanent Fulham boss in February 2019 but could not stave off relegation from the Premier League. He guided the west Londoners straight back to the top-flight, through, but finds his team in […] 👓 View full article

