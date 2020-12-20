College football bowl projections: Ohio State, Notre Dame earn final two playoff spots over Texas A&M

1st College Football Game At Globe Life Field To Be Between Army, Air Force In 2021
The first college football game played at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be between the Army Black Knights and the Air Force Falcons in 2021, officials announced Thursday.
Boston College Football Opts Out Of Bowl Game
The Boston College football team will not be participating in a bowl game this season, the school announced Thursday.