Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal v Man City LIVE: Arteta takes on Guardiola in Carabao Cup quarter-final clash – full coverage

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Under-fire Mikel Arteta faces off against mentor Pep Guardiola tonight as Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Gunners have suffered a torrid season so far and the pressure is mounting on boss Arteta. Despite that, they have been good in the cup so far, beating Leicester and Liverpool in the last […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'

Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims' 07:21

 Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho [Video]

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:19Published
Arteta confuses fans with strange statistical breakdown [Video]

Arteta confuses fans with strange statistical breakdown

Under-fire manager Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows at a press conference ahead ofArsenal's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Man City: 2020 in review [Video]

Man City: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Manchester City's year, from retaining theLeague Cup to more European heartbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal expected XI for Carabao Cup clash with Man City as squad is confirmed

Arsenal expected XI for Carabao Cup clash with Man City as squad is confirmed Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final stages on Tuesday evening with Mikel Arteta's side in desperate need of a win
Daily Star

Arsenal team news and injury update on Aubameyang ahead of Man City cup clash

 The latest Arsenal team news and injury updates as Mikel Arteta's side prepare for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with holders Manchester City
Football.london

Predicted Arsenal XI vs Man City with Mari, Lacazette and Smith Rowe to start

 Mikel Arteta's face a brief respite from their disastrous Premier League campaign to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final
Football.london