Arsenal v Man City LIVE: Arteta takes on Guardiola in Carabao Cup quarter-final clash – full coverage

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Under-fire Mikel Arteta faces off against mentor Pep Guardiola tonight as Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Gunners have suffered a torrid season so far and the pressure is mounting on boss Arteta. Despite that, they have been good in the cup so far, beating Leicester and Liverpool in the last […]