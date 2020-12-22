Arsenal v Man City LIVE: Arteta takes on Guardiola in Carabao Cup quarter-final clash – full coverage
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Under-fire Mikel Arteta faces off against mentor Pep Guardiola tonight as Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Gunners have suffered a torrid season so far and the pressure is mounting on boss Arteta. Despite that, they have been good in the cup so far, beating Leicester and Liverpool in the last […]
