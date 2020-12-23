Global  
 

Mikel Arteta issues warning to Arsenal fans about Gabriel Martinelli

The Sport Review Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal fans not to expect too much from Gabriel Martinelli too soon following his return from injury. The young Brazilian forward had been sidelined since June after suffering a serious knee injury and requiring surgery to correct the problem. Martinelli had been in good form before his injury setback and scored […]
