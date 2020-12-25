Shane Warne: Australia will blow India away at MCG
Spin legend Shane Warne believes Australia will "blow away" India in the Boxing Day Test as the visitors are still a "bit shocked" by the Adelaide humiliation.
Australia had bundled out India for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in the opening Test which the hosts won by eight wickets. The next game is due to start on...
