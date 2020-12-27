Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves set be given New Year’s Honour, along with fellow England World Cup winner Ron Flowers
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves and Wolves hero Ron Flowers are set for New Year Honours from the Queen. The duo are finally set to be rewarded for their footballing excellence with both reportedly receiving MBEs from Her Majesty. Once handed the awards, every surviving member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad will have […]
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 24 announced a new world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela city, which is set to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Odisha will host the event for..