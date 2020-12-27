Global  
 

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves set be given New Year’s Honour, along with fellow England World Cup winner Ron Flowers

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves and Wolves hero Ron Flowers are set for New Year Honours from the Queen. The duo are finally set to be rewarded for their footballing excellence with both reportedly receiving MBEs from Her Majesty. Once handed the awards, every surviving member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad will have […]
