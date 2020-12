You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Allardyce: West Brom as difficult a job as I've ever had



Sam Allardyce described his task of keeping West Brom in the Premier League as 'as difficult a job as I've ever had'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Sam Allardyce unveiled as West Brom coach



New West Brom manager Sam Allardyce talks to the media after being named assuccessor to the sacked Slaven Bilic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago