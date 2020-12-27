Global  
 

Allardyce frustrates Klopp again at Anfield as West Brom hold Liverpool

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Sam Allardyce put West Brom’s hard-fought draw at Liverpool down to “grit, determination, organisation and team spirit” after he continued his fine run at Anfield.  In his second game in charge of the struggling Baggies, Allardyce masterminded a 1-1 draw at the home of the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday.  Allardyce is now unbeaten in each of his […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom 01:03

 An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Sam Allardyce praises 'superb' West Brom

 West Brom manager Sam Allardyce says it "wasn't just luck" that saw his "superb" side draw 1-1 with Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSoccerNews.com

Semi Ajayi rescues unlikely draw for West Brom as Liverpool miss chance to move five points clear at top

 Semi Ajayi rescued an unlikely point for West Brom as Sam Allardyce’s men held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday. It was Big Sam’s first point in...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool’s lack of creativity and concedes West Brom ‘deserved point’ following Anfield stalemate

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoaned his side’s poor performance as the Premier League pace-setters missed the chance to go five points clear with a 1-1 draw...
talkSPORT