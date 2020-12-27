Allardyce frustrates Klopp again at Anfield as West Brom hold Liverpool

Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sam Allardyce put West Brom’s hard-fought draw at Liverpool down to “grit, determination, organisation and team spirit” after he continued his fine run at Anfield. In his second game in charge of the struggling Baggies, Allardyce masterminded a 1-1 draw at the home of the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday. Allardyce is now unbeaten in each of his […]