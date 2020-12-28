2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane and Co in sight of victory over Australia

Global  
 

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
India got a foot in the door of the second Test after they reduced Australia to 133 for six wickets in their second innings at the end of third day's play in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

The Aussies are ahead of India by just two runs and have four wickets in hand. India are yet to bat in the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane

Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane 02:26

 While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do...

