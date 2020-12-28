Cricket: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Elise Perry take out ICC player of the decade awards
Monday, 28 December 2020 () India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Elise Perry have taken out the ICC's top awards for male and female players of the decade but it's the men's test award that has raised a few eyebrows.Former Australian skipper Steve Smith was...
International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award....
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between..