Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cricket: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Elise Perry take out ICC player of the decade awards

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Cricket: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Elise Perry take out ICC player of the decade awardsIndia's Virat Kohli and Australia's Elise Perry have taken out the ICC's top awards for male and female players of the decade but it's the men's test award that has raised a few eyebrows.Former Australian skipper Steve Smith was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award

Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award 01:16

 International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours [Video]

India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF VIRAT KOHLI/STEVE SMITH/ELLYSE PERRY/MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI/RASHID KHAN SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN,

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:57Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published