Virat Kohli wins ICC Cricketer of the Decade award

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years. Kohli was also picked for the ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ''ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'', chosen...
 India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves,...

