Virat Kohli wins ICC Cricketer of the Decade award
Monday, 28 December 2020 () India captain Virat Kohli on Monday headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years. Kohli was also picked for the ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ''ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'', chosen...
