Melbourne Test: India defeat Australia by 8 wickets, level series 1-1
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The four-Test series is now level at 1-1. Australia had won the first Test in Adelaide, also by eight wickets.
Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the...
Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1. "India is doing so well. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with...
With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published