Melbourne Test: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj showed character, says Ajinkya Rahane

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
India skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday singled out the debutant duo of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj while commending the tremendous character shown by his side to turn it around in the second Test here for a series-levelling triumph. India defeated Australia by eight wickets, just 10 days after going down by the same margin...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: Rahane's innings was turning point, he's shrewd leader, praises Ravi Shastri

Ind vs Aus: Rahane's innings was turning point, he's shrewd leader, praises Ravi Shastri 02:53

 India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory. Shastri said, "Ajinkya Rahane is a very shrewd leader and a good game reader. His calm...

