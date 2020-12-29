Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Fulham

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening. Jose Mourinho’s side started the festive schedule at the top of the Premier League table but Spurs find themselves in sixth position in the current standings. Tottenham haven’t won a Premier League game since […]
