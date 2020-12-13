Global  
 

Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Fulham v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim all three points when they make the trip to face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The Reds started the Premier League weekend in second spot in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the title race. Liverpool FC are looking […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool 01:33

 Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

