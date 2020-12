2020 Cotton Bowl odds, line: Florida vs. Oklahoma picks, predictions from model on 56-36 run

2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl odds, line, spread: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest picks, predictions from model on 56-36 run SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin on Wednesday 10,000 times

CBS Sports 2 hours ago





2020 Cheez-It Bowl odds, line, spread: Miami vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions from model on 55-35 run SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Oklahoma State vs. Miami on Tuesday 10,000 times

CBS Sports 1 day ago