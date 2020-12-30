Premier League fixture ‘circuit breaker’ possible as clubs consider ‘two-week cooling off’ period and, but managers divided
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sam Allardyce has strongly backed calls for a ‘circuit breaker’ in the Premier League to help control the rising cases of positive coronavirus cases in the top flight. Reports claim Premier League clubs are now considering a two-week ‘cooling off’ period in January in response to the highest number of positive tests this week. According […]
Sam Allardyce has strongly backed calls for a ‘circuit breaker’ in the Premier League to help control the rising cases of positive coronavirus cases in the top flight. Reports claim Premier League clubs are now considering a two-week ‘cooling off’ period in January in response to the highest number of positive tests this week. According […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources