Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League fixture ‘circuit breaker’ possible as clubs consider ‘two-week cooling off’ period and, but managers divided

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sam Allardyce has strongly backed calls for a ‘circuit breaker’ in the Premier League to help control the rising cases of positive coronavirus cases in the top flight. Reports claim Premier League clubs are now considering a two-week ‘cooling off’ period in January in response to the highest number of positive tests this week. According […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta [Video]

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:24Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager [Video]

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager

Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published