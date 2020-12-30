Is Newcastle v Leicester on TV? Channel details, kick-off time, team news
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
All of the details you need to know ahead of Leicester City's first game of 2021, with Brendan Rodgers taking his side to the north east to take on Steve Bruce's Newcastle.
All of the details you need to know ahead of Leicester City's first game of 2021, with Brendan Rodgers taking his side to the north east to take on Steve Bruce's Newcastle.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources