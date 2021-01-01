Manchester United are targeting Norwich City full-back Max Aarons as a potential January signing, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have rekindled their interest in the Norwich full-back as the January transfer window opens. The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to […]Full Article
Man United want 20-year-old Norwich City star to bolster defence – report
The Sport Review 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
Belarus: Religious Freedom Survey
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
GFX 4
23ABC News | Bakersfield
GFX 4
081220 5:30-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081020 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY