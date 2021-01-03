Roy Hodgson slams Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic for breaching COVID regulations at New Year’s Eve party with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Roy Hodgson has warned Luka Milivojevic he will be punished for breaching COVID-19 protocols by attending a New Year’s Eve party alongside Aleksandr Mitrovic. However, the Crystal Palace boss has defended his decision to select the midfielder and let him keep the captain’s armband for the victory against Sheffield United. The two culprits were filmed […]Full Article