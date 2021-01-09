The West Ham boss is speaking to the press as his team begin their FA Cup journey with a trip to non-league side Stockport County on MondayFull Article
West Ham press conference live as David Moyes discusses Stockport County clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
West Ham player ratings vs Stockport County as Craig Dawson is excellent again
Football.london
How football.london rated the players in West Ham's FA Cup third-round clash against Stockport County at Edgeley Park as David..
You might like
More coverage
Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham
Reuters - Sports
Moyes aiming to turn West Ham's season around as he takes charge for the second time