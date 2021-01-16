Gary Lineker makes Mason Mount claim after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Fulham

Gary Lineker makes Mason Mount claim after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Fulham

The Sport Review

Published

Gary Lineker claimed that Mason Mount is Chelsea FC’s best player despite all the money that Frank Lampard spent on new signings in the summer after the England international scored a late winner in a 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday night. Frank Lampard opted to go with Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud ahead of […]

Full Article