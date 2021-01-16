Gary Lineker claimed that Mason Mount is Chelsea FC’s best player despite all the money that Frank Lampard spent on new signings in the summer after the England international scored a late winner in a 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday night. Frank Lampard opted to go with Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud ahead of […]Full Article
Gary Lineker makes Mason Mount claim after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Fulham
