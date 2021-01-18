Suns and Grizzlies celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy with marquee holiday game
Published
The NBA is celebrating Martin Luther King Day with a full schedule, including the Suns and Grizzlies playing in Memphis where King was assassinated.
Published
The NBA is celebrating Martin Luther King Day with a full schedule, including the Suns and Grizzlies playing in Memphis where King was assassinated.
11pm-2021-01-16
The University Of Kentucky and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County are hosting an event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther..