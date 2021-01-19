Transfer Insider: West Ham target Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal as Sebastien Haller replacement, Aston Villa close in on Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson
West Ham are considering an offer for Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal as they step up their pursuit of a replacement for Sebastien Haller, talkSPORT understands. Haller joined Ajax for a £22.5million fee earlier this month following a torrid 18 months at the London Stadium, where he managed just 14 goals and three assists in […]Full Article