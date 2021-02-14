Lineker agrees with Redknapp over Gareth Bale as he aims dig at Mourinho

Lineker agrees with Redknapp over Gareth Bale as he aims dig at Mourinho

Wales Online

Published

Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale's relationship at Tottenham appears strained and Match of the Day presenter and former Spurs striker Gary Lineker has told the Portuguese boss what to do with the Welshman

Full Article