Only Motera stadium renamed after PM Narendra Modi, complex still has Sardar Patel's name: Centre after criticism
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the critics and taking an indirect dig at the Gandhi siblings. "The name of the Sports Complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Only the name of the Cricket Stadium, within the complex has been named after Narendra Modi. Ironically, "The Family" , which never respected Sardar Patel, even after his death, is now making hue and cry," the minister tweeted.Full Article