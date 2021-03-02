Dakota Joshua scored in his NHL debut and Zach Sanford got two goals in the St. Louis Blues' 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.Full Article
Joshua scores first goal in NHL debut as Blues hang on for 5-4 win over Ducks
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Joshua: 'I'm happy I could bring some excitement to the room' in NHL debut
Dakota Joshua on a puck bouncing off his midsection for his first NHL goal: "They don't ask how. I'm happy with how it played out,..
FOX Sports
Joshua: ‘I’m happy I could bring some excitement to the room’ in NHL debut
Dakota Joshua on a puck bouncing off his midsection for his first NHL goal: "They don't ask how. I'm happy with how it played out,..
FOX Sports