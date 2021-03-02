Shannon Sharpe: James Harden entered MVP convo after historic triple-double against Spurs | UNDISPUTED

James Harden led the Brooklyn Nets in a bounce-back win against the San Antonio Spurs last night in a big way. Harden not only had the game-sealing 3-pointer in overtime, but also made history along the way.Harden became the first player to record a 30-point, 15-assist, 10 rebound triple-double with zero turnovers. After the game Kyrie Irving told reporters to quote, 'get used to it' when it came to Harden’s play. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about James Harden's historic performance.