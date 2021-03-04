Manchester United are ‘Bruno FC’ and wouldn’t be in top six without Fernandes says Jason Cundy, who urges club to ditch Solskjaer and ‘get Nagelsmann’ this summer
Manchester United have been branded 'Bruno FC' by talkSPORT host Jason Cundy, who claims the team wouldn't be in the Premier League's top six without their talismanic midfielder. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side produced their latest boring and lifeless display on Wednesday night as they could only draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace. United have now gone […]