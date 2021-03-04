Arsenal join Chelsea and Manchester United in race for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as Mikel Arteta admits summer plans depend on league position
Published
Arsenal are reportedly one of a number of clubs tracking RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a host of clubs around Europe including Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Standard report that the Gunners are ‘tracking’ the centre-back in the hope that he […]Full Article