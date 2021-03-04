Arsenal join Chelsea and Manchester United in race for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as Mikel Arteta admits summer plans depend on league position

Arsenal join Chelsea and Manchester United in race for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as Mikel Arteta admits summer plans depend on league position

talkSPORT

Published

Arsenal are reportedly one of a number of clubs tracking RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a host of clubs around Europe including Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Standard report that the Gunners are ‘tracking’ the centre-back in the hope that he […]

Full Article