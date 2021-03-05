Calgary Flames fire coach Geoff Ward, hire two-time Stanley Cup winner Darryl Sutter
Darryl Sutter, 62, who replaced fired Geoff Ward, took the Calgary Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final and won two titles with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Flames fired head coach Geoff Ward after a lackluster start to the season, replacing him with two-time Stanley Cup champion..
The Calgary Flames have re-hired Darryl Sutter as head coach after firing Geoff Ward on Thursday night.