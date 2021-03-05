Calgary Flames fire coach Geoff Ward, hire two-time Stanley Cup winner Darryl Sutter

Calgary Flames fire coach Geoff Ward, hire two-time Stanley Cup winner Darryl Sutter

USATODAY.com

Published

Darryl Sutter, 62, who replaced fired Geoff Ward, took the Calgary Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final and won two titles with the Los Angeles Kings.

Full Article