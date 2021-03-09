Cousin Sal reacts to Dak Prescott's 4-year $160M deal with Cowboys | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports

Dak Prescott has finally reached a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, a 4-year contract for $160M, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Cousin Sal tells the Fox Bet Live crew how he feels about this development, and whether he thinks Dak has a chance at MVP this season.

