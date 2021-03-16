Jude Bellingham’s England call-up in doubt with Borussia Dortmund BLOCKING teenager’s travel due to Germany’s coronavirus restrictions
Published
Jude Bellingham’s spot in Thursday’s England squad is reportedly under threat as Borussia Dortmund are reluctant to release him due to Germany’s strict coronavirus restrictions. The teenager was set to be selected in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania, Poland and San Marino. However, due to concerns that he will […]Full Article