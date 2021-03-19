Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is among world’s best strikers and remains coy on transfer links as Man City draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

Pep Guardiola has called Erling Haaland ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ amid Man City’s links to the Borussia Dortmund striker. The 20-year-old has been linked with a big-money summer move after scoring 32 goals in 35 Bundesliga matches. Man City will come up against Haaland and Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals […]