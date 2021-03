Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff believes his team will face a dogfight with Red Bull at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, as the W12 car was "inconsistent" in practice.

Hamilton took third in Friday's second practice session, two tenths behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and one tenth shy of McLaren's Lando Norris, with teammate Bottas two further spots behind.

But beyond single lap pace ...