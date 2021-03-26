Former Indian cricketer star Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19.The cricketer tweeted that he tested positive for Covid-19 following mild symptoms and has been in quarantine at home. The other members of his family...Full Article
Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19; shares post on Twitter
Mid-Day
Tendulkar also said he is following advice by doctors and has been quarantined
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who recently led India Legends in the Road Safety World Series informed on Twitter on..
DNA
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who recently led India Legends in the Road Safety World Series informed on Twitter on Saturday..
DNA