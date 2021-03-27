F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Start time: 17: CET | 16:00 UK | 08:00 LA | 00:00 Tokio Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen had a perfect start of the season. Winter testing went flawless. All Bahrain GP practice sessions Verstappen was on P1 and the Dutch driver took pole in.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2021 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix preview: New season starts in the desert
MotorAuthority
After the long winter break, which was made longer than usual due to Covid-19 disruptions, a new season of the Formula One World..
You might like
More coverage
Reasons to be cheerful: 2021 Formula One season preview
Autocar
The 2021 Formula 1 season has the makings of a classic stretch of motorsport
Ahead of this weekend’s season opener,..