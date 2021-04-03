Another Premier League footballer has suffered racial abuse on social media and the latest victim is West Bromwich Albion star Callum Robinson after scoring twice in the Baggies' win over ChelseaFull Article
Callum Robinson racially abused on social media after West Brom's win v Chelsea
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Callum Robinson racially abused after West Brom's win at Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson was the target of racist abuse on social media after scoring twice in the 5-2 win..
Tamworth Herald