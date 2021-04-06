The full transcript of David Moyes' press conference following West Ham's 3-2 win over Wolves at Molineux on Monday nightFull Article
Every word David Moyes said after West Ham move into the top four
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Four Arteta errors David Moyes avoided 16 months into Arsenal and West Ham jobs
Daily Star
With West Ham battling for the Champions League and Arsenal struggling to finish in the top-half, we've taken a look at where Moyes..
You might like
More coverage
David Moyes on West Ham's chase for Champions League football
Bleacher Report AOL
David Moyes’ West Ham are in the running to be the top London club in the Premier League in 2021 and could still finish in a top..
5am-.adkergnha.;kgjae;gae
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Moyes: We've had remarkable turnaround
Sky Sports UK
Pep: West Ham can finish in top four
Sky Sports UK