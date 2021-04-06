Shannon Sharpe: Warriors shouldn't have an issue with James Wiseman seeking advice from Kyrie & KD | UNDISPUTED

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman is getting tips from more than just his teammates. Wiseman said he not only has gotten advice from Kyrie Irving, but he also talks to Kevin Durant every day and has known him since high school. The rookie said that KD helps him with the Warriors system and how he should fit into it. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Wiseman taking advice from the Brooklyn Nets superstars.