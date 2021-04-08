Tyson Fury posts heavyweight rankings and sends ‘I’m the boss’ message to Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, with Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz Jr excluded

talkSPORT

Tyson Fury has posted a screenshot of the Ring Magazine’s top three heavyweight rankings with a message for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Late on Wednesday night, the WBC heavyweight champion sent a cryptic tweet appearing to hint time could be running out to agree a site deal for the Anthony Joshua fight. It’s known […]

