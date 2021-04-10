Mikel Arteta has a number of key players ruled out of Sunday evening's clash away at Sheffield United through injuryFull Article
Latest Arsenal team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield United clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tottenham team news and injury latest ahead of Man United clash
Football.london
Tottenham injury latest as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho welcomes his former side Manchester United to north London
Arsenal team news and injury latest ahead of Slavia Prague clash
Football.london
Latest Wolves injury news ahead of West Ham clash
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Arsenal team news and injury latest ahead of Liverpool clash
Arsenal injury latest and team news as Mikel Arteta's side take on Liverpool on Saturday evening at the Emirates Stadium.
Football.london