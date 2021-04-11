Harry Kane has rocked Tottenham by telling them he wants to leave in the summer if Spurs miss out on Champions League football, reports suggest, but where could he end up?Full Article
Harry Kane transfer battle analysed as Man Utd, Man City and PSG keen
Manchester City and Real Madrid are among several elite European clubs reported to be interested in Tottenham striker Harry Kane..