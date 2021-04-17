Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has gone off with a suspected ankle injury in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, just eight days ahead of the Carabao Cup final with TottenhamFull Article
Man City given De Bruyne injury scare ahead of Tottenham Carabao Cup final
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Manchester City clinch Carabao Cup against Tottenham
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 to claim the Carabao Cup for the fourth successive year.Pep Guardiola felt City more than..
Who will be the next Spurs manager?
Sky Sports UK
More coverage
Man City and Tottenham player ratings as Kevin de Bruyne shows ultimate class
Daily Star
Manchester City secured a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup win as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley, in a game which saw some..
-
What next for Harry Kane? Incredible stat about England talisman emerges after Tottenham’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Man City
talkSPORT
-
Noel Gallagher reveals fears about Tottenham and Gareth Bale in Carabao Cup final and points out how Liverpool can win Man City the Premier League title
talkSPORT
-
Jose Mourinho snubs Celtic approach after Tottenham sacking amid Roma and Valencia links – reports
talkSPORT
-
Mason makes Tottenham future claim as ‘difficult’ aspect of defeat admitted
Team Talk