UEFA official claims Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid could be kicked out of Champions League for European Super League plans but Florentino Perez says it won’t happen
Published
Doubts remains about Man City and Chelsea’s place in this season’s Champions League amid the European Super League furore. City and Chelsea, along with ten other clubs, were announced as founder members to the breakaway competition. But it could have ramifications to this season’s competition with both English clubs through to the semi-final. UEFA executive […]Full Article