FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemns European Super League and says breakaway teams like Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to ‘live with the consequences’
Published
FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the European Super League and warned the clubs involved of the consequences. Twelve clubs – including the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ – were part of the controversial plans to create a new competition. The Super League plans were condemned across the football community with the Premier League, FA and […]Full Article