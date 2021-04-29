After man recognizes but is unable to name Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB pays him $100 anyway
Lamar Jackson, the player whose identity was in question, handed over a crisp $100 bill even though the man couldn't name the Baltimore Ravens QB.
Safe to say Jackson has a new fan
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson paid a lucky passer-by $100 after the man thought he was a wide receiver and then an offensive lineman.