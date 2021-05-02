Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live updates, confirmed team news and match analysis
Published
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham host Sheffield United in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this eveningFull Article
Published
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham host Sheffield United in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this eveningFull Article
Spurs have five cup finals according to interim head coach Ryan Mason
All the build-up to the big game, team news, live play-by-play action, reaction, analysis, highlights and stats from the Round 17..